Tracking winter conditions in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) People living in Washington woke up to a winter wonderland as the coastal snowstorm brought brisk weather and heavy snow.

In the early morning hours, crews were working to maintain the roadways in Washington.

The snow accumulated slush on the roads, sticking to trees boats and flagpoles.

For Clyde Merkle, this weather comes as a surprise.

“I am feeling very cold,” said Merkle. This wind is impressing me all to heck. I didn’t expect that. I did expect a nice snowfall morning, but no!”

As always, in these weather conditions it’s important to stay extra cautious on the roads — and make sure to bundle up.