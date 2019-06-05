City of Greenville gives update on Arlington Boulevard Rehabilitation Project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Due to multiple weather delays and utility conflicts, the Arlington Boulevard Rehabilitation Project has been delayed, officials said.

Officials said that it is anticipated the paving will begin next week on the eastbound lanes of the stretch between Hooker Road and Evans Street.

Work along the Hooker to Evans section has been delayed for reasons common to roadway projects such as inclement weather that has impacted the installation of utility infrastructure and delayed density and compaction tests.

Pending more conflicts, the paving of that stretch will be early next week and work on the westbound lanes will begin approximately a week later.

Work on the westbound lanes could extend into early October.

Once the westbound lanes of the Hooker to Evans stretch are closed, motorists traveling in that direction to the Medical District are advised to utilize the 10th Street Connector or Greenville Boulevard to Memorial Drive as alternate routes.

During the westbound closure, access to J.H. Rose High School, which begins its school year on August 26, will come from Hooker Road, where traffic will turn onto eastbound Arlington Boulevard and access the school parking lots from the entrances at the front of the school.

Marvin Jarman Road will also be available for school use only with access available on Hooker Road.

Personnel from the City’s Police and Public Works Departments will be present during the first week or more of the school year to help maximize traffic flow in the area.

Additionally, City staff has been meeting with school personnel to inform them of the construction progress and to begin discussing messaging for the start of the school year.

PREVIOUS:

Work continues on the rehabilitation of Arlington Boulevard, Greenville’s most traveled street that is maintained by the City.

The project will be split into two sections, the first of which will impact the portion of Arlington Boulevard between Hooker Road and Evans Street with closures that are scheduled to last until late summer of 2019.

During the work, motorists will be detoured to Hooker Road, Greenville Boulevard, and Evans Street.

After the section is completed, construction will begin between Evans Street and Greenville Boulevard.

That work is scheduled to be completed in the winter of 2019.

Motorists will be detoured onto Evans Street, Red Banks Road, and Greenville Boulevard during the time.

The first street closure of eastbound lanes between Hooker Road and Evans Street will begin tomorrow.

The construction will include work to reconstruct the pavement surface, replace aging stormwater infrastructure, upgrade ADA ramps, and construct a greenway path and sidewalk.

Each section will have two construction phases.

The City will maintain one-way traffic in the direction of the travel lanes that are not under construction in each phase, i.e., the westbound lanes will be accessible while the eastbound lanes are closed, and vice versa.

Detour signs will be posted to direct motorists during construction.

Access will be maintained to all schools, businesses, and residences throughout the project.