Traffic concerns raise along Clarks Neck Rd.

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – Fast traffic in a residential location along Clarks Neck Road is causing concerns for people living in the area.

What used to be a road through forest and farmland is now lined with homes and other developments.

“All we asking, is that somebody go in and rezone this as a residential community, put up signs that say no thoroughfare and we can get the flow of traffic back down,” says Darrell Westfall, a resident in Pitt County.

Westfall has reached out to NC DOT and Pitt County, hoping for changes.

“When we get a request for speed limit we review the road we’re looking at, some key criteria, the density of the development the other thing we’re looking at is the roadway alignment is such that you can’t go any faster than a certain speed,” says Steve Hamilton a NC DOT Division Traffic Engineer. 

Hamilton and other NC DOT workers have surveyed the traffic situation along Clarks Neck Road. 

“We looked at it a couple of different times the bottom line Clarks Neck Rd is a rural secondary road, it’s intended to move traffic through the area, it wasn’t built as a subdivision street,” says Hamilton. 

The engineer says the next step is to report back to that community, but his answer may not be what Westfall and other neighbors want to hear.

Hamilton states, “we’re not recommending the reduction in the speed limit.” 

However he is offering some advice for people living along Clarks Neck Road, “they just need to exercise caution as they’re leaving and entering the roadway.”

