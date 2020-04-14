Traffic shift on New Hanover County Bridge

WILMINGTON, NC – SEPTEMBER 17: Road closed signs sit on Rt40 due to flooding, on September 17, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence hit Wilmington as a category 1 storm causing widespread power outages and flooding across North Carolina. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Department of Transportation plans to shift U.S. 421 traffic onto a new bridge this week.

The location is at the New Hanover/Pender county line, where the highway was destroyed by Hurricane Florence.

Northbound traffic will be shifted into the outside northbound lane on the new bridge over Fishing Creek at 5 p.m. April 15.

At the time of the shift, the outside lane will be open on both bridges.

The traffic shift will allow the contractor to remove the detour in the median on the north side of the project.

Another traffic shift is expected before the project is complete.

After Florence, NCDOT engineers opted to replace a culvert under U.S. 421 with two two-lane bridges to allow more water to flow beneath the road, making it more resilient during future storms.

Motorists are urged to stay alert and slow down while driving within the work zone.

