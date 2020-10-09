Traffic shift planned for Wilmington’s Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) The N.C. Department of Transportation is planning to shift traffic on Market Street in Wilmington for about two months as part of ongoing construction.

Traffic is scheduled to shift west between Amaryllis Drive and just south of Alexander Road the morning of October 11, narrowing the existing lanes of Market Street.

During the temporary closure, the southern access point of Alexander Road will be closed.

The shift is expected to last through mid-December to allow contract crews to safely install a 96-inch storm drainpipe.

NCDOT reminds drivers to stay alert when driving through the work zone and use alternate routes, such as Interstate 40 and N.C. 140, when possible.

This construction is part of a larger project to relieve congestion and improve safety on Market Street.

Construction expected to be complete in early 2023.