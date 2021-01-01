Traffic stop in Goldsboro leads to drug charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Goldsboro.

On Thursday, December 31, at approximately 8:50 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) and Housing Unit conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of N. Audubon Ave.

As a result of the traffic stop and subsequent investigation, the driver; Renardo Lamar Roberson, 37, of Goldsboro was arrested without incident.

Roberson was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Red light violation

Inspection violation

Expired Registration.

He was transported to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office where he was given a written promise to appear in court.