Traffic stop in Goldsboro leads to drug charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Goldsboro.
On Thursday, December 31, at approximately 8:50 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) and Housing Unit conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of N. Audubon Ave.
As a result of the traffic stop and subsequent investigation, the driver; Renardo Lamar Roberson, 37, of Goldsboro was arrested without incident.
Roberson was charged with:
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Red light violation
- Inspection violation
- Expired Registration.
He was transported to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office where he was given a written promise to appear in court.