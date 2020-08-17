Traffic stop leads to arrest of Carteret County woman for meth and heroin, $1.5 million bond

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Narcotics detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department arrested a Carteret County woman during a traffic stop on Thursday ending an investigation of methamphetamine and heroin trafficking in Carteret County.

Misty Ann Parsons, 43, faces several drug charges including trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine, destroying criminal evidence, and resisting public officer.

Over the course of the traffic stop, detectives seized approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine and nearly a quarter ounce of heroin.

Parsons was wanted by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office for 20 outstanding felony drug warrants as part of Operation One by One.

Additional charges include:

Two counts each of conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance,

Conspiring to sell and deliver heroin

Possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver

Selling and delivering a schedule II controlled substance

Maintaining a dwelling that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance

Possessing methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver

Selling methamphetamine

Delivering methamphetamine,

Manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance,

Selling a schedule II controlled substance,

Delivering a schedule II controlled substance

Possessing heroin with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing heroin, selling heroin, and delivering heroin.

Parsons was placed in the Carteret County Jail under a $1.5 million bond.