Traffic stop leads to drug charges in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people were arrested in Craven County on drug charges following a traffic stop.

On Monday Craven County deputies searched a vehicle during the course of a traffic stop. During the search, deputies said they located over 6 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 

Brian Thomas, 36, of Havelock, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Krystal Coats, 32, of Havelock was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

