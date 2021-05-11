Traffic stop leads to drug charges in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people were arrested in Craven County on drug charges following a traffic stop.

On Monday Craven County deputies searched a vehicle during the course of a traffic stop. During the search, deputies said they located over 6 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Brian Thomas, 36, of Havelock, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Krystal Coats, 32, of Havelock was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.