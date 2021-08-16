Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Winterville man was arrested on multiple drug charges following a vehicle stop on Monday morning.

At approximately 1:44 a.m., a deputy with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Winterville police, initiated a vehicle stop on Church Street near Laurie Ellis Road.

The driver was identified as Dedrick Cornelius, 42, of Winterville. Deputies said they found a bag of marijuana, a bag containing both Xanax and Oxycodone and $200. A search of the vehicle led deputies to find more marijuana and a powder substance believed to be cocaine.

Hart was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to sell/deliver narijuana

Possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule IV controlled sustance

Possion with intent to sell/deliver schedule II ontroled sustcnace

Maintaina vehicle forcontrolled sustance

Possion of marijuana up to ½ ounce

Hart remains in custody at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $60,000 bond.