Traffic stop leads to Rocky Mount man arrest

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Rocky Mount man was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop.

On August 5, Maurice William Nicholson was sentenced in Nash County Superior Court for:

Fleeing to elude arrest in a Motor Vehicle and

Attempted trafficking by transport of heroin.

Nicholson received a minimum of 43 months and a maximum of 70 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

The above charges stemmed from a traffic stop on June 10, 2020, where Nicholson fled from Nash County Narcotic Deputies.

During the pursuit, Nicholson threw 147 Dosage Units of heroin out of his passenger window. At the conclusion of the pursuit, Nicholson was apprehended at a residence on Aycock St. Rocky Mount, and all Narcotics were collected.

Officials said Maurice Nicholson has an extensive history of distributing narcotics in the Nash and Edgecombe County area.