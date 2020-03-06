Traffic stop results in seizure of nearly 10 gallons of non-tax paid alcohol

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A traffic stop resulted in the seizure of nearly 10 gallons of non-tax paid alcohol, deputies said.

On Thursday around 10:30 a.m, Nash County Sheriff’s Office Governor’s Highway Safety Program deputies noticed a blue Cadillac traveling East on 264 displaying a fictitious registration.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the Cadillac.

During the traffic stop, deputies were able to obtain consent from the vehicle operator, James Lerome Harris.

The consensual search of the vehicle yielded 27 jars of various flavored non-tax paid alcoholic beverages and an additional six gallons of non-tax paid alcohol.

Alcohol Law Enforcement was contacted and an agent responded to assist with the interview of Harris.

Harris was charged with driving while license revoked, failure to register a vehicle, fictitious registration, unlawful manufacturing, manufacture liquor no permit, possession or sell alcoholic beverage no permit and possession or sell no-tax paid alcohol beverage.

A Nashville District court date was set for May.