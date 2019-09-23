MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) – Officials in the Town of Morehead City said a train moved around 10:00 a.m. Monday, after it had blocked several intersections on Arendell Street for nearly 3 hours.
Earlier on Monday morning, town officials said a Norfolk Southern train was blocking the 5th thru 19th street intersections on Arendell Street, and would move between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Monday.
PREVIOUS:
Officials in the Town of Morehead City said a train blocking several intersections along Arendell Street will move between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Monday.
In a post Monday morning on the Town of Morhead City Facebook page, officials said a Norfolk Southern train is currently blocking the 5th thru 19th street intersections on Arendell Street.
Town officials said drivers can cross at 4th street, at 20th street, and any other intersections west of 20th.
The train should move again between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Monday, according to town officials.
Train moves after blocking streets for nearly 3 hours in Morehead City
MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) – Officials in the Town of Morehead City said a train moved around 10:00 a.m. Monday, after it had blocked several intersections on Arendell Street for nearly 3 hours.