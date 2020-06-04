Transit system to expand service next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Area Transit (GREAT) bus system will take its first step toward returning to full service beginning Monday, June 8.

Routes 1, 2, and 3 will resume operation after being suspended on March 26 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hours of operation for all six routes will be 7:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.

There will be no Saturday service at this time.

Buses will not run from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. each day to allow buses to be cleaned.

GREAT will continue to operate with the following procedures in place: