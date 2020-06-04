Live Now
Transit system to expand service next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Area Transit (GREAT) bus system will take its first step toward returning to full service beginning Monday, June 8.

Routes 1, 2, and 3 will resume operation after being suspended on March 26 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hours of operation for all six routes will be 7:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.

There will be no Saturday service at this time.

Buses will not run from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. each day to allow buses to be cleaned.

GREAT will continue to operate with the following procedures in place:

  • There is no fare to ride until further notice to limit interaction between drivers and riders.
  • All-access on or off of the city buses is from the rear doors. The front doors will open for ADA access only.
  • Buses are limited to no more than 19 passengers until further notice.
  • Riders of the GREAT bus system are strongly encouraged to wear masks while riding.
  • Riders are required to remain behind the red line on buses (six feet from the driver).

