WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re planning a Fourth of July getaway, free community house checks from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office can provide you with some peace-of-mind.

“You can definitely tell it’s the holiday weekend because we are starting to get more of those requests,” said Lt. Kelly Cox. “We’ve probably had about 75 requests to do checks.”

If you request the service, deputies will check your house two times every day during the specified time you’ll be gone. They’ll also ask for a check-list of things to look out for while you’re gone.

“A deputy will do a walk-around, they’ll check for unlocked doors or broken windows and even your vehicles to make sure their locked,” Cox said.

Cox said it’s all in an effort to keep communities safe.

“With the Fourth of July weekend, you are going to have more people leaving their home,” he said. “They’re traveling to see family and friends, going to the beach, going to the mountains, so you’re going to have more people leaving their residence in Beaufort County. What we want to do here is just give them peace-of-mind that their homes are going to be looked after by the Beaufort County Sheriff Office.”

If you’d like to get on the list, you can contact the BCSO at 252-946-7111 or contact Cox at kcox@co.beaufort.nc.us.