POLLOCKSVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Trent Motel was originally built in the late 1950s. Tuesday, the once-booming place was being demolished to bring new opportunities to the town.

Darrell Bell was born and raised in Pollocksville. He said the Trent Motel was in the town, long before he was. He added he’s had lots of friends and family that have enjoyed their stays there.

But eventually, it became a hub for illegal activity and crime.

“In the last 10 years or so, it really fell off far as the quality of people who stayed there and what was going on there,” said Bell. “A lot of stuff going on there that we didn’t need in Pollocksville.”

Following Hurricane Florence in 2018, the damage in the motel was too extensive to fix and was left abandoned. Maghan Bender is an employee of Bender Remodeling, Inc. She said that if there was a way to rebuild it, they would have tried. Bender Remodeling, Inc. is now working to demolish the motel and bring new infrastructure to Pollocksville.

“I think it’s going to change the way US-17 looks,” Bender said. “Its homes are going to be a lot prettier than what the Trent Motel has become.”

Jones County Economic Development Director John Bender said there are currently no plans to put another motel in town.

“Right now, we’re geared more towards functioning bed and breakfast, airbnbs, and short-term rentals,” Bender said. “And there’s actually some of those in the works right now.”

Bender added the new homes being put in by Bender Remodeling will hopefully bring more people to the area and make Pollocksville more attractive.