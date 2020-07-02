Trent River debris cleanup to begin soon

(WNCT) Crews in Jones County are gearing up for work to clean hurricane debris from the Trent River.

This week, inspection teams finished surveys of the river near Pollocksville.

They’re looking for trees blown down into the river, which can alter the flow of water.

Soon, workers will pull the trees and other debris from the water.

Officials say they’ve heard from people in the Pollocksville area who want the river cleaned up.

“For the residents of Jones County, we are working on it,” said Kyle Smith, Jones County Soil and Water Conservation District. It’s not going happen overnight please understand that, but we are working, and we will get this river cleaned out.”

State funds are paying for the clean-up.

Last year, workers cleaned hurricane debris out of portions of the White Oak River.