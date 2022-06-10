TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Saturday is Trenton’s second annual Founders’ Day Celebration.

Mayor Darlene Spivey said the purpose of the event is to educate the public on the history of the town as well as highlight its current initiatives. Spivey said there’ll be historical tours, a cook-off, kayaking and more than 30 different vendors.

Spivey said the town has come a long way since Hurricane Florence devastated the community.

“Fortunately for us, our downtown area looks – (and) probably is better, as good as it’s ever looked with the people that have bought in and participated and done a great job with that town,” Spivey said.

Spivey said they’re expecting a turnout of around 600 people at Saturday’s celebration.