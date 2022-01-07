Trenton’s volunteer fire department prepares for 49th annual auction

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department is getting set to host its 49th annual Farm Equipment and General Auction Saturday at the Jones County Fairgrounds.

This is the only fundraiser the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department holds and takes about 110 people to put on. Coordinator Charles Jones said there will be three auctions going at one time to auction off about 1,500 items. About 6,000 people are expected to attend the event.



“This is the fire department’s annual fundraiser, and the community supports us, the surrounding fire departments send men to help us put it on. So it’s really a major community event,” said Jones.

Jones adds that almost anything and everything will be auctioned off, including items such as cars, boats, tractors, trailers, mowers, campers and bulldozers.

The event will begin at 8:30 in the morning.

