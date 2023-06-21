JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Trillium Health Resources on Wednesday awarded more than $1 million for four providers serving foster care families in 28 counties.

The health organization held a meeting in Jacksonville to award the providers of $1056,151. The funding was expected to help recruit and train foster care families, helping them get the tools needed to better support children in homes. It will also cover the costs of local staff positions in the region and will help recruit and develop new families to provide homes for children.

Members of Trillium were there along with Easterseals UCP staff and other staff from New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Jones, Carteret, Craven, Pitt and Beaufort counties.