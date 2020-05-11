Trillium offers payment for hotel rooms to lessen hospital burdens

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Trillium is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety to offer payment for non-congregate shelter in motels and hotels.

This is applicable to anyone in its catchment area who meets the following criteria:

• Category 1: Isolation Case – those testing positive for COVID-19 who do not require hospitalization, but who warrant a place to safely quarantine (requires isolation orders, including time period and restrictions).

• Category 2: Quarantine Case – those exposed who do not require hospitalization but who warrant a place to safely quarantine (requires quarantine orders, including time period and restrictions).

• Category 3: Persons needing social distancing as a precautionary measure, as determined by public health officials, particularly for high-risk groups such as people over 65 or with certain underlying health conditions (respiratory, compromised immunities, chronic disease); this may include those living in a situation that makes them unable to adhere to social distancing guidance.

Hotel stays, transportation to the hotel, and meals or food while staying in hotel are all available under FEMA Public Assistance. Recipients will need to document receipts and evidence upon approval.

Anyone who believes they may meet this criteria can call Trillium’s Housing Coordinator at 910-612-2188 for an assessment.

There will be a limit for the number of nights that can be reimbursed, and also a limit to the nightly hotel cost.

For more information, visit https://www.trilliumhealthresources.org/news-events-training/coronavirus-information.