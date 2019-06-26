Trollingwood Taproom and Brewery future is uncertain after this weekend

A well-known business in Greenville could soon close its doors.

Trollingwood Taproom and Brewery posted to Facebook Monday asking customers for their help.

Trollingwood was Greenville’s first brewery.

“Trollingwood was one of our first in Uptown and what they did was they set the stage for a whole new level of redevelopment for the Dickinson Ave. area,” said Bianca Shoneman, President and CEO Uptown Greenville

It helped to pave the way for other breweries by getting ordinances approved in the city.

The Facebook post said the business is in danger of permanently closing.

“Before I started working here and I’ve only been here a month I’ve been coming here for years and I would hate to lose my home away from home,” said John Foreman, Trollingwood Brewery