Troopers investigating crash that killed Duplin County man, sent vehicle into creek

CHINQUAPIN, N.C. (WNCT) – A man was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Duplin County. The vehicle he was driving was discovered in a creek where it ended after the crash.

According to F/Sgt. Christopher Knox, troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol were called to Back Swamp Creek on Cypress Creek Road, just southeast of Chinquapin, around 10 a.m. Thursday. They responded to a call of a crash after someone spotted tire marks on the road.

A search led to the discovery of the vehicle in the water. The body of Anthony Register, 18, of Wallace, was found inside.

Troopers determined Register was headed northbound on Cypress Creek Road and crossed the centerline. They believe he overcorrected, went off the right side of the road and hit a tree before the vehicle ended up in the water. Troopers do not know exactly when the accident happened.

Troopers were awaiting results of an autopsy and toxicology results to determine the exact cause of death.