Troopers: Suspected drunk driver slams head-on into 18-wheeler on US-264 in Nash County

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspected drunk driver is in the hospital and charges will be filed if they survive following a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler Friday morning, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, the driver of a Dodge Charger was driving eastbound on westbound U.S. Route 264 near N.C. Highway 231 around midnight when the Charger slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer.

Authorities told CBS 17 that the driver of the Charger is suspected of driving drunk and was pinned inside the vehicle following the crash. Law enforcement officers at the scene reported a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and the driver, officials said.

The wrong-way driver was airlifted to WakeMed with serious injuries including multiple broken bones, highway patrol said.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to WakeMed to be evaluated for minor injuries.

Trooper said charges are pending and will be filed against the driver of the Charger if he survives his injuries.

The road was closed from midnight until just after 5:15 a.m.