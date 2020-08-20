Truck flips over in Ayden Thursday morning

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Local officials and highway patrol are currently on the scene investigating after a truck flipped over Thursday morning.

Brock Keannely, Director, Greene County Emergency Management says, the call came in at approximately 8:39 a.m. from 2315 Willow Green Road in Ayden.

The driver was taken to Vidant Medical Center with minor injuries.

There is no active leak from the truck and no threat to citizens in the area.

Part of Willow Green Road is closed and traffic is being redirected.

The cause of the truck flipping over is unknow.

