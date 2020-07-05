Breaking News
Trump backs Dan Forest in NC governor’s race

RALEIGH, N.C. — President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest for governor in an effort to unseat North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in November.

The president wrote on Twitter on Thursday that Cooper had made it “impossible” for the Republican Party to have its nominating convention in Charlotte.

Cooper had refused to offer Trump the reassurances he sought to deliver his nomination acceptance speech to a full capacity crowd in August.

Trump then decided to move the key convention functions to Jacksonville, Florida.

Forest is currently suing Cooper to challenge his authority to issue executive orders that have shut down parts of the state’s economy. 

