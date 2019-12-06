Tryon Palace in New Bern to host Pearl Harbor Day events free of charge

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina History Center at Tryon Palace in New Bern will host events on Saturday to commemorate 78 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The events will pay tribute to those who lost their lives on the Island of Oahu on Dec. 7, 1941.

The center will show a documentary entitled “Pearl Harbor: The Heroes Who Fought Back” at 11 a.m.

The 45-minute film tells the stories of those who lived through the attack.

“I really hope that our local military population will come,” said Regina Ochoa, Director of Public Affairs, Tryon Palace. “New Bern has such a huge military population. It is really great to tie together the local history with national history.”

Jay Eldred, a local book author, will also be in attendance. He will share a lecture about his new book, Stories in the End: Short Letters from a Long Life. The book centers around a World War II and New-Bern native, Thomas Judson Poole, Jr.

The lecture will take place at 1:30 p.m.

All of the events are completely free. They are on a first-come, first-serve basis.