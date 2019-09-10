Tuesday is last day for ENC voters to choose U.S. House Rep.

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Today, voters in NC’s 3rd Congressional District get to chose a new representative to fill deceased Rep. Walter Jones’ U.S. House seat.

The candidates are: Dr. Greg Murphy (R), Allen Thomas (D), Tim Harris (Libertarian), and Greg Holt (Constitution).

Polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Voters need to make sure they go to the correct polling place because Pitt County is split between District 1 and 3.



