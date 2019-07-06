Tugboat added to Vermilion Reef off Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) – A retired tugboat is now South Carolina’s latest artificial reef.

The state Department of Natural Resources sank the tugboat Susan Richards about 30 miles (48 kilometers) off the coast from Georgetown last month.

The tugboat will end up 120 feet (37 meters) underwater as part of the Vermilion Reef.

The reef also includes a New York City subway car and a U.S. Navy troop transport ship. It’s home to a variety of fish, like snapper, grouper, jacks, triggerfish and Spanish hogfish.

The state’s wildlife agency has been sinking items to create artificial reefs for more than 40 years. The items used for reefs also include bridge spans.

The agency used fees from saltwater fishing licenses and donations from the Coastal Conservation Association of South Carolina to sink the tugboat.