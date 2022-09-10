STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (WNCT) — The late sheriff of Jones County was one of 21 people around the country who had their mortgage paid off by the organization Tunnel to Towers.
In a media release on its website, the organization listed Danny Heath, who was sheriff of Jones County from 2010 until his death in 2021, pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children, ensuring that they will always have a place to call home. In 2021, Tunnel to Towers expanded the program to support the families of first responders who have lost their lives to 9/11 illnesses.
The full list of recipients included:
- Mineral Point, Wisconsin Fire Captain Brian Cecil Busch
- Joplin, Missouri Police Corporal Benjamin Cooper
- Salt River, Arizona Police Officer Clayton Joel Townsend
- Arvada, Colorado Police Officer Gordon Beesley
- Billerica, Massachusetts Firefighter/EMT Patrick Corbett
- Mesa, Arizona Fire Captain Trevor Cowley Madrid
- Illinois Police Senior Master Trooper Todd Anthony Hanneken
- Champaign, Illinois Firefighter Trevor Herderhorst
- Portsmouth, Ohio Firefighter/EMT Edward Jay Long
- Connecticut State Police Sergeant Brian Erik Mohl
- Gallatin County, Montana Deputy Sheriff Jacob Otto Allmendinger
- FBI Special Agent Jimmie John Daniels
- Baltimore County Firefighter/Paramedic Brian Dennis Neville
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Trainee Wolf Valmond
- Yuma, Colorado Fire Captain Darcy Stallings
- El Paso, Texas Fire Suppression Technician Eduardo Ramirez
- Jones County, North Carolina Sheriff Danny Heath
- Pennsylvania State Trooper Martin Francis Mack III
- Bloom Township, Ohio Fire Lieutenant/Paramedic Ralph “Andy” Nunley
Visit T2T.org for more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s programs.