GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT.com had one of its best years in 2023.

The website generated nearly 19 million pageviews, topping 2022 by over 1 million overall clicks. We also had a strong year with video views, generating nearly 400,000 more views.

Along the way, we brought you some interesting stories from here, around the state and country. In just the last week, the controversy surrounding the Greenville AMC Theatre and Bishop William Barber pushed two of those stories into the top 10.

Check out the headlines and see what stories grabbed your attention the most in 2023.

10. 27 North Carolina restaurants that were featured on Guy Fieri’s ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ (37,449 pageviews)

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

9. Petition created after Richlands High student denied chance to play soccer (42,285 pageviews)

Caitlynn Guarino (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

8. Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues (52,920 pageviews)

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

7. Captain, owner of Sensation not going down without fight against Big Rock ruling (63,182 pageviews)

Sensation crew with its blue marlin (WNCT photo)

6. 3 teacher deaths in 3 months at NC school (63,535 pageviews)

5. Greenville movie theater asks Barber II to leave, seating accommodations not met (79,575 pageviews)

Rev. William Barber II (Shannon Baker, WNCT photo)

4. MrBeast responds to backlash after buying out Greenville neighborhood (87,525 pageviews)

MrBeast (Getty Images)

3. AMC Theatres issues apology, talks with Barber, will meet next week in Greenville after he was forced to leave over chair issue (108,125 pageviews)

Photo by Shannon Baker

2. Newborn Ohio twins make sure parents won’t forget birthdays (132,869 pageviews)

A-ria and José were each born just over five pounds at Hillcrest Hospital according to Cleveland Clinic (Courtesy of Cleveland Clinic)

1. US warns of violent crime at popular tourist destination, (245,494 pageviews)