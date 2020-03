NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- The Nash County Health Department reports the county’s second and third presumptive cases of COVID-19.

Both infected individuals are Nash County residents and are being isolated in a health facility outside of the county. The two cases are unrelated.

The Nash County Health Department is closely monitoring the outbreak of each coronavirus case. No word yet on how either individual contracted the illness.

