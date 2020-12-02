Two arrested after Greenville narcotics investigation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County deputies arrested two people Tuesday morning after an investigation and search warrant revealed heroin, cash, and drug paraphernalia inside a Greenville home.
Deputies arrested Jeffrey Paul Morning, 54, and Jacquea Lanee Ritter, 39, at a residence at 2615 Jefferson Street in Greenville.
Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit along with deputies from the Patrol Division K-9 Unit worked together on a narcotics distribution investigation leading to Morning and Ritter’s arrest.
Morning is held under a $10,000 secured bond. Ritter is held under a $12,500 secured bond.
A full list of charges is below:
Jeffery Paul Morning, 54
- Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Heroin
- Maintain a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jacquea Lanee Ritter, 39
- Possession of Heroin
- Destruction of Criminal Evidence
- Outstanding Order for Arrest – Failure to Appear Mids. Larceny