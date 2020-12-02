Two arrested after Greenville narcotics investigation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County deputies arrested two people Tuesday morning after an investigation and search warrant revealed heroin, cash, and drug paraphernalia inside a Greenville home.

Deputies arrested Jeffrey Paul Morning, 54, and Jacquea Lanee Ritter, 39, at a residence at 2615 Jefferson Street in Greenville.



Jacquea Lanee Ritter (left) and Jeffrey Paul Morning (right)

Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit along with deputies from the Patrol Division K-9 Unit worked together on a narcotics distribution investigation leading to Morning and Ritter’s arrest.

Morning is held under a $10,000 secured bond. Ritter is held under a $12,500 secured bond.

A full list of charges is below:

Jeffery Paul Morning, 54

Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Heroin

Maintain a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jacquea Lanee Ritter, 39