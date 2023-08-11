GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested after a brief chase following a Goldsboro police officer identifying a vehicle that was believed to be stolen.

A Goldsboro officer observed a suspicious vehicle just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday in the area of Slocumb Street and Olivia Lane. An attempted traffic stop led to the vehicle taking off and a pursuit through parts of Goldsboro with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office assisting.

The chase ended in the 1200 block of North Berkeley Boulevard. The driver and passenger were taken into custody and arrested. The vehicle in question was later confirmed as being stolen.

Arrested were Naeisha Faison and Montrell Faison.

Arrested:

Naeisha Faison

DOB 05-31-2001

B/F

Goldsboro, NC

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Felony Flee to Elude Arrest

Montrell Faison

DOB 02-20-1999

B/M

Goldsboro, NC

Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle