Two arrested after traffic stop leads to multiple charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two men were arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop.

On, Tuesday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, with assistance from detectives with the Special Operations Unit, performed proactive patrol in an effort to remove illegal narcotics and firearms from the streets of Pitt County.

At approximately 7:38 p.m. a vehicle stop was conducted in the area of Greenville Boulevard and 10th Street due to multiple traffic violations. Following a search, the driver of the vehicle, Prentice Lee Barrow, Jr., 27, of Bellhaven was arrested.

A stolen firearm, ecstasy, marijuana, and two different types of prescription narcotics were found in a hidden compartment in the vehicle, officers said.

Barrow remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond with the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possess with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Possess Schedule I Controlled Substance

Possess Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possess Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Also, on May 25, at approximately 3: 40 p.m., another vehicle stop was conducted in the area of NC 43 N and US 264 as a result of traffic violations. The driver, Akeem Damond Whitaker, 29, of Rocky Mount was found to be driving on a suspended license.

A search of his person revealed marijuana and crack cocaine. He was arrested and taken to the Pitt County Detention Center where he was released under a $26,000 bond on the following charges: