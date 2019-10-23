2 charged in Wednesday morning robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Two suspects are in custody following an early morning robbery that prompted an ECU Alert.

According to the Greenville Police Department, Serenity Rain Williams, 19, of Wilmington, and Jason Shepherd, 25, of Farmville, are each facing multiple charges related to the robbery.

They are currently being transported to the Pitt County Detention Center.

On Wednesday around 7:15 a.m. police responded to Brookridge Apartments at 2203 East 10th Street.

The victims reported they had been robbed at gunpoint in their apartment by two suspects.

One of the suspects reportedly assaulted one of the residents of the apartment during the robbery.

The victim did not require medical treatment.

As the initial call came in, a Greenville police officer was driving by on 10th Street and observed two people matching the suspects’ descriptions running into nearby woods.

Greenville police with the assistance of ECU police and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter.

Williams was apprehended within minutes by a Greenville police officer.

Shepherd was located in the woods approximately 30 minutes later by GPD K-9 Suny.

Officers also recovered a gun and marijuana during their search of the area.

St. Peter’s Catholic School, St. James United Methodist, Wahl Coates Elementary School, and Greenville Child Care were all temporarily placed on lockdown after the incident as a precaution.

Detectives believe the victims were targeted and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Additional charges are expected.

