KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested on Monday and are facing drug charges.

Kaches Cuttino and Blonnie Minor, both 22 and from La Grange, were arrested by Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Detectives with the Restore Lenoir SCARR (Street Crimes and Rapid Response) unit conducted a drug investigation at 4572 Norbert Hill Road in La Grange. After obtaining probable cause for a search warrant, the warrant was executed at the residence.

Officials found drugs were being processed and distributed at the home. Detectives also seized 379 grams of marijuana, 393 grams of Fentanyl and 35 grams of cocaine along with packaging consistent with the sale of street-level drugs.

Cuttino and Minor were both arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession with intent to sale and/or deliver marijuana

Three counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of narcotics

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Minor was also served with an unrelated order for arrest. Both were placed in the Lenoir County Jail under secured bonds.