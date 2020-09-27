Two arrested on I-95, charged with drug trafficking

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Two suspects are arrested Saturday at a traffic stop on I-95 for trafficking drugs.

At approximately 4:00 in the afternoon, members of the Nash County Sheriffs’ Office J-CAT Team made a traffic stop on Interstate 95 Southbound at the 143 mile marker for a traffic violation. Upon making the traffic stop, members determined that criminal activity was present after speaking with the occupants.

K-9 Pinka was utilized to conduct a free air sniff of thevehicle and gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 6 ½ kilos of Cocaine.

Shackeel Wofford Circle is charged with two counts of trafficking Cocaine, conspiracy to traffic Cocaine, and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

Yenitza Elisse Coleman is charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic Cocaine.

The two are being held at the Nash County Detention Center on a $950,000 secured bond.