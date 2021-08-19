Two arrested on robbery with dangerous weapon charge in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. – On August 16, at approximately 11:35 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon in the 2100 block of Royall Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located and spoke with the victim, Matthew Troyer. He said that he was given a ride by two males from the Sheetz on N. Spence Avenue. The males drove him to the 2100 block of Royall Ave. He was then assaulted and robbed at gunpoint.

Afterward, the two males drove away. Officers transported Troyer to Wayne UNC Health Care for treatment of minor injuries. The report was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division and an investigation was launched.

On August 18, officers with Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected to be involved with the previously reported robbery. During a probable cause search of the vehicle for drug violations, officers located some of the victim’s property. The driver of the vehicle, Taheim Rashad Leach, was arrested for outstanding warrants not related to the robbery.

As a result of the investigation and the Housing Unit’s traffic stop, warrants were secured on Taheim Rashad Leach for one count each of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Leach was transported from the Police Department to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office where he was served with his warrants.

Cameron Devon Lands was identified as the second robbery suspect. Warrants were also secured on Mr. Lands for his participation in the robbery. The Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Unit located and arrested Mr. Lands at approximately 7:07 p.m. in the 900 block of Hugh Street. Mr. Lands was transported to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office and was served with his warrants as well.

Taheim Rashad Leach was charged with:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapin

One order for arrest/failure to appear on expired registration card

One order for arrest/failure to appear on no operators’s license

One order for arrest/failure to appear on false bomb report to public building

Cameron Devon Lands was charged with: