Two candidates are seeking to be the next Cape Carteret Mayor

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) – Two candidates are seeking to lead the Town of Cape Carteret.

Will Baker and Charlie Evans are on the ballot for the upcoming November elections. Both are seeking current Cape Carteret Mayor Dave Fowler’s position. Fowler has served as mayor for eight years.

Baker has only been living in the area for a few years but has 30 years of experience serving municipalities.

“So I think that type of background gives me a great edge to help run the town so to speak,” said Baker.

His opponent Charlie Evans has served in the Cape Carteret community for the past six years. He’s been a part of the planning board and elected as a board of commissioners.

If elected, one of his priorities would be a restitution of public trust in the government.

“We’ve had some difficulties over the last couple of years, and there’s a groundswell of people who don’t have a good trust in the government,” said Evans.

Once that’s completed, he plans to restore the town’s infrastructure and invest in public safety.

Baker is focusing his efforts on installing a public sewer system in town.

“[The town can] try to work out an agreement between us and the other local towns here and maybe come up with a regionalized sewer system or perhaps hook up with ONWASA,” said Baker.

Both are in agreement under their leadership there will be controlled growth in the area.

Whoever is elected as mayor for the Town of Cape Carteret will serve for four years.