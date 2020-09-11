Two Carteret County Bridges to Have Lane Closures Closures will occur during off-season

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Department of Transportation contractors plans to close lanes on two Carteret County bridges throughout most of the off-season.

Beginning Monday, the outer two lanes of the Atlantic Beach Bridge, connecting Morehead City and Atlantic Beach over the Bogue Sound, will close.

Also in Carteret County, lane closures on the Emerald Isle Bridge can begin Wednesday.

Contractors may close one of two lanes Monday through Friday 9 a.m.–3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 6p.m.

Contractors will use flaggers at the ends of the work zone to direct traffic.

The lane closures in both Atlantic Beach and Emerald Isle will allow contractors to continue rehab work, which extends the life of the bridge.

Drivers should expect lane closures on both bridges to last through March 2021.

Motorists should use caution while crews are working and allow themselves more time than normal to reach their destinations.