Two charged with assault in Kinston, 1 in critical condition

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Two men were charged with assault after an incident occurred in downtown Kinston.

On May 2, the Kinston Police Department responded to a person tampering with motor vehicles in a parking lot on the 100 block of W. Gordon Street in Kinston. Officers arrived in the area and did not observe anyone matching the description given by the caller.

While checking the parking lot, officers found 57year old Jeffery Hill of Kinston lying on the ground with injuries to his head and face. Lenoir County EMS was called and Hill was taken to UNC Lenoir and later transferred to Vidant Medical Center.

Officer said at this time, the victim is still listed in Critical Condition at Vidant Medical Center.

On Thursday, May 6, officers arrested and charged Joseph Dixon Hughes, 45 of Kinston with assault inflicting serious bodily injury for his involvement in the incident. On Tuesday, May 11, officers arrested and charged Clinton Wade Christmas, 41 of Raleigh with assault inflicting serious bodily.

This case remains an active investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department.