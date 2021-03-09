Two children who went missing in Craven County found safe

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A search for two children who went missing Tuesday evening in the Cove City area of Craven County had a happy ending with both found.

Maj. David McFadyen with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WNCT’s Camila Barco that the children, ages 10 and 12, were found safe around 10:30 p.m. Both were last seen riding bicycles around 6 p.m. in the 6600 block of Hwy. 55 in Cove City when they got lost in the woods, McFadyen said.

Police and deputies were joined in the search by a helicopter crew that was also searching the area.

On Wednesday, Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes released a statement on the office’s Facebook page about the incident.

“At approximately 7 pm on March 9, 2021, Craven County Deputies responded to the area of Hwy 55 and Lane Farm Rd. in response to a report of missing children. The children’s father reported that his twelve-year-old son and ten-year-old daughter had gone bike riding and failed to return home before dark. Sheriff Hughes, members of his Command Staff, Investigators, K9 Deputies, and other off duty Deputies responded to assist. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite and Assistant Director Ira Whitford responded along with members of the Number Nine Township Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. A search was initiated with assistance from a North Carolina Highway Patrol helicopter equipped with infrared technology and Craven County K9 Deputies. After an approximate four-hour search the children were located by ES Director Stanley Kite in the vicinity of their home. The children were unharmed and in good condition. No medical assistance was needed. The children stated that they had become scared in a wooded area and abandoned their bicycles. They were returned to their family home. Sheriff Hughes stated that the response from his Office and K9 division, Emergency Services, NC Highway Patrol, and Number Nine Township Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department assisted greatly in helping to return the children to their family.”