Two Craven County highway ramps closing for improvements

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) An entry and the exit ramp from a Craven County highway and bypass is scheduled to close for about 12 hours this week.

Beginning at 6:30 a.m. August 13, a contractor plans to close the U.S. 70 West entry and exit ramps from U.S. 17 Bypass.

The ramps are expected to open by 7 p.m. the same day.

The contractor will pave the outside lane and shoulders of the ramps to interstate standards.

Drivers on U.S. 70 West needing access to U.S. 17 Bypass will take the Clarks Road exit, take a left at the exit and then a left onto U.S. 70 East and continue until the bypass exit.

Drivers on U.S. 17 Bypass wanting to access U.S. 70 West will take U.S. 70 East for about one mile to N.C. 43, make a left at the exit, and then another left to access U.S. 70 West.

Due to construction, motorists should anticipate needing extra time for their commute and use caution while crews are working.

This construction is part of the project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City.

Crews are widening shoulders and milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42.

The project in Craven County is 32 miles long and costs $25.5 million.