Two dead after Kill Devil Hills house fire Sunday morning

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — The fire department in Kill Devil Hills says two people have died after a large house fire Sunday morning.

According to first responders, the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department was made aware of a fire in the 200 block of Pine Grove Trail just before 4:30 a.m. The Colington and Nags Head fire departments, along with Kill Devil Hills Police, and Dare County EMS responded to the call as well.

By the time crews were able to put out the blaze, the two-story home was heavily damaged.

Later Sunday morning, fire officials confirmed two people had died as a result of the fire. At this time, they have not released any information on the victims.

Investigators are still working to learn the cause of the fire.