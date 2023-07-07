GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two ice cream shops in Eastern North Carolina, one in Pitt County, finished in the top 10 of USAToday’s 10Best contest.

USAToday’s 10Best had readers vote for the best ice cream shop in the United States. The shops were chosen on their use of quality, fresh ingredients that possibly are sourced from their own farm as well as creative takes on the ice cream itself.

The two local shops in the top 10 were Simply Natural Creamery which has locations in Ayden, Greenville and Morehead City. The other shop was Beaufort Creamery in Carteret County.

Simply Natural placed third and Beaufort Creamery placed seventh. The winner was Island Creamery in Virginia and Maryland.