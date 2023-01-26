KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash Thursday where two people were injured.

Police said in a Facebook post that the offending vehicle struck a medical office, UNC Cardiology, at 701 A Doctors Drive in Kinston. Charles Coward, 87, was attempting to park his car in the parking lot of UNC Cardiology when his foot slipped on the brake and hit the accelerator, police said. The vehicle ended up striking the office.

Coward was not injured, however, two nurses who were inside the building during the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Kinston police issued Coward a citation for an unsafe movement violation.