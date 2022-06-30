A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

KENANSVILLE, N.C. — Multiple Duplin County agencies responded to a crash that happened early Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. Duplin County Emergency Management said in a press release that first responders and emergency crews worked an incident involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Tram Road and Bennett’s Bridge Road in the Pleasant Grove Community.

One patient was extricated by fire and rescue crews and then transported via air support to ECU Health in Greenville. The other patient was transported via ground unit to ECU Health in Kenansville.

The crash scene was cleared by 3 p.m. The cause of the crash was under investigation by the N.C. State Highway Patrol.