Two Hyde County men charged with false stolen truck insurance claim

RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Friday announced the arrest of two people for insurance fraud.

Jahle Lamont Gibbs, 32, of 245 Golden St., Engelhard, and Benjamin Edward Poe, 29, of 13165 N. Lake Road, Engelhard have been arrested. Gibbs was charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, both felonies. Poe was charged with conspiracy and aiding and abetting Gibbs, both felonies.

According to the arrest warrant, Gibbs told Sentry Insurance that his Ford F-350 truck was stolen when it was found under water at the Engelhard Wildlife Boat Ramp and Access Area. Poe supported Gibbs’ fictitious claim in an attempt to obtain $12,458.48 from the insurance company, according to the warrants.

The offenses occurred between Aug. 30, 2020, and Feb. 22, 2021.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division, along with Hyde County deputies, arrested the two men on Feb. 22. They were released on $5,000 unsecured bond and are due in Hyde County District Court on March 30.

“Insurance fraud hurts consumers; it costs North Carolina consumers nearly 20 cents on every dollar they pay in insurance premiums,” Commissioner Causey said. “That’s why I’ve more than doubled the number of special agents to crack down on fraud and other types of white-collar crime.”

Over the past three years, CID Special Agents recovered nearly $12 million used in fraudulent activities. That money has been returned to consumers and insurance companies. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.

To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.