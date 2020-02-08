Live Now
Two month investigation leads to drug trafficking arrest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a two-month cocaine trafficking investigation, a Greenville man is behind bars.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit stopped a vehicle near Deck Street and Evans Street.

Members of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office also searched an apartment off of Breezewood Drive.

Sheriff’s Deputies seized over 12 ounces of cocaine, nine ounces of marijuana, a firearm, a vehicle, and over $15,000.

Antray Duvon Phillips, 35, was arrested for:

  • 12 felony counts of trafficking cocaine
  • 5 felony counts of conspiracy to traffic cocaine
  • 1 felony count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
  • 1 felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon
  • 3 felony counts of maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances
  • 3 felony counts of sale/deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

Phillips remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under $5,050,000 secured bond.

