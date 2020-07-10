Breaking News
Two-month narcotics investigation leads to arrest in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Wednesday, July 8, the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force concluded a two-month-long narcotics and weapons investigation. 

During this investigation, with the assistance of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, detectives arrested 44-year-old Lyndell Williams of Greenville after he fled on foot during a traffic stop. 

Detectives conducted a search of the vehicle, as well as executed a search warrant at Williams’ residence, located at 1254 Belvoir School Road. 

The search led to the seizure of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, MDMA, amphetamine, tramadol, two firearms, and $3,062.

Williams was charged with multiple counts of felony narcotics violations, as well as, possession of a firearm by a felon, sell and deliver controlled substances within 1000 feet of a school, and fleeing and eluding arrest. 

He was booked into Pitt County Detention Center and received a $150,000 bond.

